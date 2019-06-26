Valdespin has 5 RBI, leads Rochester to 19-6 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jordany Valdespin drove in five runs, while Zander Wiel and Jaylin Davis drove in three apiece as the Rochester Red Wings beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 19-6 on Wednesday.

Valdespin homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring three. Wiel homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Rochester had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning and six in the seventh.

In the first, Davis hit a two-run double, while Wiel hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Rochester starter Drew Hutchison (6-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Viza (1-7) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Nick Williams doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the IronPigs. Deivy Grullon reached base four times.

Despite the loss, Lehigh Valley is 8-3 against Rochester this season.