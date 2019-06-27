Solano, Espinal lift State College over Mahoning Valley 3-1

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Stanley Espinal singled twice, and Enmanuel Solano allowed just three hits over six innings as the State College Spikes defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 3-1 on Thursday. With the victory, the Spikes swept the three-game series.

Solano (1-1) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

State College started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Espinal advanced to third on a double by Matt Duce and then scored on a double by Duce.

After State College added two runs, the Scrappers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Billy Wilson hit an RBI double, driving in Johnathan Rodriguez.

Matt Turner (0-2) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked three.