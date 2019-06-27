Miller’s single leads Clearwater over Lakeland in 11 innings

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Luke Miller hit a two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Clearwater Threshers to a 2-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday.

The single by Miller scored Ben Aklinski and Matt Vierling.

In the bottom of the inning, Lakeland scored on a double by Dylan Rosa that brought home Brady Policelli. However, the rally ended when Austin Ross got Chad Sedio to ground out to end the game.

Ross (4-0) got the win in relief while Max Green (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.