Anchia hits walk-off homer in 10th, West Virginia beats Kannapolis 4-3

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jake Anchia hit a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning, as the West Virginia Power beat the Kannapolis Intimidators 4-3 on Thursday.

The Power scored one run in the ninth before Kannapolis answered in the next half-inning when Bryce Bush hit a two-run single to take a 3-1 lead.

West Virginia starter Steven Moyers went six innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out seven. Bryan Pall (1-0) got the win in relief while Lane Ramsey (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Kannapolis is 3-1 against West Virginia this season.