Encarnacion’s single leads Delmarva over Hagerstown in 10 innings

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- JC Encarnacion hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 3-1 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Thursday.

Cody Roberts scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Robert Neustrom. Later in the inning, Delmarva added an insurance run when Adam Hall scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Starters Ryan Wilson and Francys Peguero both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Wilson went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking one. Peguero struck out four while allowing one run and seven hits over six innings.

Matthew Hammonds (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Trey Turner (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 8-4 against Hagerstown this season.