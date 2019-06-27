Sports
Heath leads NW Arkansas over Springfield 6-2
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Nick Heath homered and had three hits as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Springfield Cardinals 6-2 on Thursday.
Trailing 1-0 in the third, Springfield tied the game when Justin Toerner hit a solo home run.
The Naturals took the lead in the sixth inning when Khalil Lee hit an RBI single, bringing home Heath.
The Naturals later tacked on four runs in the eighth, including a solo home run by Freddy Fermin.
NW Arkansas right-hander Brady Singer (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tommy Parsons (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and six hits over seven innings.
