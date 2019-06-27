Kemmer hits walk-off double, Okla. City beats New Orleans 6-5

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Jon Kemmer had a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 6-5 on Thursday.

DJ Peters scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Kemmer.

The Baby Cakes tied the game 5-5 in the top of the seventh when Yangervis Solarte hit an RBI single, scoring Magneuris Sierra.

Reliever Kevin Quackenbush (2-2) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to get the win. Tyler Kinley (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Connor Joe doubled and singled, driving in two runs in the win. Gavin Lux doubled and singled twice.

Several Baby Cakes chipped in at the plate, as six players collected at least two hits. Sierra doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs.