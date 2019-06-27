Leon, Knowles lead Orem to 3-1 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- D'Shawn Knowles doubled and singled twice, and Matt Leon pitched five scoreless innings as the Orem Owlz beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 3-1 on Thursday.

Leon (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits.

Orem went up 2-0 in the fourth after Anthony Mulrine drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Johan Sala.

After Orem added a run in the eighth when Brandon White scored on a passed ball, the Vibes cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Nick Egnatuk scored on an error.

Cam Robinson (0-2) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out two and walked three.