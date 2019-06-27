Schunk’s homer leads Boise to 3-1 win over Eugene

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Aaron Schunk hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 3-1 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday. With the victory, the Hawks swept the three-game series.

The home run by Schunk scored Isaac Collins and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the first, Boise grabbed the lead on a single by Michael Toglia that scored Collins. Eugene answered in the fourth inning when Jake Slaughter hit a solo home run.

Cameron Enck (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alfredo Colorado (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.