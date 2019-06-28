Rodriguez leads Lakeland to 2-1 win over Jupiter

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Elvin Rodriguez allowed just three hits over 8 1/3 innings, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers over the Jupiter Hammerheads in a 2-1 win on Friday.

Rodriguez (7-3) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

Lakeland started the scoring in the second inning when Brock Deatherage hit a two-run double.

In the top of the ninth, Jupiter saw its comeback attempt come up short after Angel Reyes hit an RBI single, driving in Bryson Brigman to get within one.

Jordan Holloway (2-5) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked five.