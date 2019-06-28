Davis’ double leads Greensboro to 5-2 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Jonah Davis hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 5-2 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Friday.

The double by Davis capped a four-run inning and gave the Grasshoppers a 5-2 lead after Fabricio Macias scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

After Greensboro put up one run in the first inning, Lakewood took a 2-1 lead after Carlos De La Cruz and Hunter Stovall hit RBI singles in the first and seventh innings.

Yerry De Los Santos (3-0) got the win in relief while Andrew Schultz (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Greensboro improved to 13-4 against Lakewood this season.