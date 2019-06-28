Brett Moffitt wins at Chicagoland for 2nd straight season

Brett Moffitt celebrates with his crew in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Friday, June 28, 2019. AP Photo

Brett Moffitt won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway for the second year Friday night, building a big lead for his second victory of the season.

And this time the defending series champion got to celebrate with a burnout in the No. 24 GMS Chevrolet.

Two weeks ago in Iowa, Moffitt was declared the winner when first-place finisher Ross Chastain was disqualified after his truck was found to be too low in a postrace inspection.

Moffitt has nine career victories in the series — eight since the beginning of last season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brandon Jones was second, 3.950 seconds back on the 1 1/2-mile oval.

Stewart Friesen was third for his seventh top-five finish of the season. Harrison Burton was fourth, and pole-setter Austin Hill completed the top five.

Jones got past Grant Enfinger on the final lap of Stage 1, and Enfinger held off Jones to take the second stage. Ben Rhodes, who entered the night fourth in the series standings, had engine issues on the first lap and did not finish for the third time this season.