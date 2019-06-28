Heineman leads Nashville over Memphis 3-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Scott Heineman homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Nashville Sounds topped the Memphis Redbirds 3-1 on Friday. The Sounds swept the four-game series with the win.

Nashville went up 2-0 in the sixth after Patrick Wisdom hit a solo home run.

After Nashville added a run in the seventh when Heineman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jett Bandy, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single, driving in Irving Lopez.

Nashville starter Pedro Payano (2-2) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jake Woodford (5-4) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up two runs and six hits over six innings.

The Redbirds failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Redbirds, Arozarena doubled and singled three times.