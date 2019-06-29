Gutierrez hits grand slam, leads Tijuana over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Gabriel Gutierrez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 10-4 win over the Bravos de Leon on Friday.

The grand slam by Gutierrez scored Leandro Castro, Jesus Valdez, and Maxwell Leon to give the Toros a 9-0 lead.

Tijuana southpaw Gabriel Garcia (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Guillermo Moscoso (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Carlos Rivero homered and singled for the Bravos.