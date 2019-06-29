Medina’s triple leads AZL Indians Red to 4-3 win over AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Medina hit a bases-clearing triple in the third inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 4-3 win over the AZL Mariners on Saturday.

The triple by Medina capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Indians Red a 4-1 lead after Roger Marmol scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the AZL Mariners cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cody Grosse hit an RBI triple and then scored on a passed ball.

Luis Peguero (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Mariners starter Robert Winslow (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

In the losing effort, the AZL Mariners recorded a season-high six extra base hits. For the AZL Mariners, Connor Hoover doubled and singled twice. Anthony Lepre doubled and singled twice.