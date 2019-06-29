Olivero leads Hillsboro to 6-2 win over Eugene

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Deyni Olivero allowed just four hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Hillsboro Hops over the Eugene Emeralds in a 6-2 win on Friday.

Olivero (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two runs.

Hillsboro took the lead in the first when Kristian Robinson hit a sacrifice fly and Jorge Barrosa hit a two-run single.

The Hops later added two runs in the third and one in the eighth. In the third, Lyle Lin and Daniel Wasinger both drove in a run, while Lin hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yunior Perez (0-2) allowed three runs and got two outs in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Hillsboro improved to 3-1 against Eugene this season.