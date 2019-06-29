Reinoso leads DSL Rangers2 over DSL D-backs2 9-1

, (AP) -- Roldany Reinoso had two hits and two RBI as the DSL Rangers2 topped the DSL D-backs2 9-1 on Saturday.

DSL Rangers2 started the scoring in the first inning when Danny Drullard scored on a wild pitch.

After DSL Rangers2 added two runs, the DSL D-backs2 cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ricardo Caldera hit an RBI double, scoring Esteban Aquino.

The DSL Rangers2 later scored three runs in the fifth and seventh innings to complete the blowout. In the fifth, Jesus Moreno drove in two runs and Reinoso drove in one, while Jember Gutierrez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Frankely Hurtado in the seventh.

DSL Rangers2 right-hander Orlando Gil (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin Martinez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and four hits over three innings.