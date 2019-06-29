Torres’ single leads DSL Reds to 5-2 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Esmil Torres hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Reds to a 5-2 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Saturday.

Junior Tamares scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he hit a single with two outs and stole second.

With the score tied 1-1 in the seventh, the DSL Reds took the lead for good when Tamares hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Elly De La Cruz.

Williams Yanez (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Gustavo Del Pozo (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.