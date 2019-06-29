Marinez leads DSL Royals2 to 10-2 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Neyfi Marinez had three hits and three RBI as the DSL Royals2 beat the DSL Mariners 10-2 on Saturday.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, DSL Mariners tied it up when Yeral Casilla hit an RBI double, driving in Ortwin Pieternella.

The DSL Royals2 took the lead with eight runs in the fourth inning, including a bases-clearing triple by Marinez.

Yonathan Matos (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Mariners starter Luis Baez (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Pieternella doubled and singled for the DSL Mariners.

DSL Royals2 improved to 4-1 against DSL Mariners this season.