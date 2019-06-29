Enright’s homer leads Hickory to 4-0 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 4-0 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday.

The home run by Enright scored Matt Whatley to give the Crawdads a 2-0 lead.

The Crawdads extended their lead in the eighth when Tyreque Reed hit a two-run home run.

Tai Tiedemann (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Columbia starter Simeon Woods Richardson (1-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Fireflies were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Hickory improved to 6-2 against Columbia this season.