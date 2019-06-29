Lewis hits walk-off single, Arkansas beats Tulsa 2-1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Kyle Lewis hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Tulsa Drillers 2-1 on Saturday.

Aaron Knapp scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Travelers scored one run in the seventh before Tulsa answered in the next half-inning when Brandon Montgomery hit an RBI single, scoring Keibert Ruiz to tie the game 1-1.

Arkansas starter Justus Sheffield went eight innings, allowing one run and two hits. He also struck out eight and walked two. Joey Gerber (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Edward Paredes (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Joseph Odom doubled twice in the win. Dom Thompson-Williams reached base three times.

The five extra-base hits for Arkansas included a season-high five doubles.

Arkansas improved to 20-9 against Tulsa this season.