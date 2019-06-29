Sports
Olivares, Kohlwey lead the way for Amarillo
AMARILLO, (AP) -- Edward Olivares was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-6 on Saturday.
Taylor Kohlwey doubled three times and singled with four runs for Amarillo.
Corpus Christi cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Seth Beer hit a solo home run.
The Sod Poodles added to their lead in the fifth inning when Peter Van Gansen hit a two-run single.
The Sod Poodles later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Ivan Castillo hit a two-run home run before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Brad Zunica in the eighth.
Corpus Christi saw its comeback attempt come up short after J.J. Matijevic hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Amarillo lead to 8-6.
Amarillo left-hander Nick Margevicius (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Enoli Paredes (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Matijevic hit two solo homers for the Hooks. Beer homered and singled, scoring two runs.
