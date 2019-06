SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Delvin Zinn hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 4-3 win over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday.

Rafael Narea scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Ethan Roberts (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Eddy Demurias (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.