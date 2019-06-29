Kessinger hits walk-off single in 10th, Tri-City beats Aberdeen 4-3

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Grae Kessinger hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Tri-City ValleyCats defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-3 on Saturday. The ValleyCats snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Deury Carrasco scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The ValleyCats tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth when E.P. Reese hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andres Santana.

Reliever Shea Barry (1-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out one and walking two to get the win. Marlon Constante (0-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.

C.J. Stubbs was a double short of the cycle in the win. Kessinger doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.