Gordon’s single leads Rochester to 9-6 win over Pawtucket

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Gordon hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 9-6 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Saturday.

The single by Gordon came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, Rochester took the lead when Wilin Rosario hit a three-run home run.

Carlos Torres (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dan Runzler (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.