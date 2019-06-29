Nay, Stephenson lift Chattanooga over Tennessee 8-4

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Mitch Nay homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Chattanooga Lookouts topped the Tennessee Smokies 8-4 on Saturday.

Tyler Stephenson doubled and singled with an RBI and a run for Chattanooga.

Down 3-0 in the fifth, Tennessee cut into the lead when Zack Short hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by P.J. Higgins.

Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Ibandel Isabel drove in two runs and Stuart Fairchild drove in one en route to the four-run lead.

The Lookouts later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Nay hit a solo home run, while Fairchild hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Chattanooga southpaw Scott Moss (5-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cory Abbott (5-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Tennessee got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Gioskar Amaya doubled twice and singled.