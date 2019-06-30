Moss’ run leads AZL Rangers to 3-1 win over AZL D-backs

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Keithron Moss scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 3-1 win over the AZL D-backs on Sunday.

Moss scored on the play to give the AZL Rangers a 2-1 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a flyout by Leuri Mejia and then went to third on a walk by Angel Aponte.

The AZL Rangers tacked on another run in the sixth when Yenci Pena hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Heriberto Hernandez.

Juan Mejia (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while AZL D-backs starter Emilio Vargas (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL D-backs squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss.