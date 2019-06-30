AZL Dodgers Lasorda beats AZL Giants Black 8-4

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Aldrich De Jongh and Edwin Mateo scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to an 8-4 win over the AZL Giants Black on Sunday. The AZL Dodgers Lasorda swept the short two-game series with the win.

The play came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, AZL Dodgers Lasorda took the lead when Aldo Espinoza scored on an error and then added to it when Wladimir Chalo drew a bases-loaded walk and Tyler Ryan hit a sacrifice fly.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda tacked on another run in the eighth when Espinoza hit an RBI single, bringing home Yhostin Chirinos.

Reinaldo De Paula (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jose Cruz (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.