Sanchez expected to start as Toronto hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (28-55, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (31-52, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-9, 4.32 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-10, 5.89 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League.

The Royals are 12-30 on the road. Kansas City has hit 83 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 21, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 29 extra base hits and is batting .227. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 18-for-45 with three doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Soler leads the Royals with 53 RBIs and is batting .227. Martin Maldonado is 9-for-24 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (shoulder), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (groin), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).