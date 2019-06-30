Sports

US midfielder McKennie extends contract at Schalke

The Associated Press

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany

United States midfielder Weston McKennie has extended his contract with Bundesliga side Schalke by two years to 2024.

McKennie says in a club statement, "It was an easy decision as I have constantly received incredible support from the fans. The management was also always behind me. I'm looking forward to everything that comes."

The 20-year-old Texas-born midfielder joined Schalke from FC Dallas in 2016. He impressed with the club's under-19s before making his Bundesliga debut on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

McKennie made 22 league appearances for the senior team in his next season, helping the side finish as runner-up and reach the semifinals of the German Cup, but Schalke fared badly last season, finishing 14th after flirting with relegation in the 18-team division. Still, McKennie made 24 Bundesliga appearances last season.

McKennie spent three years as a child in Kaiserslautern, where his father was stationed, and opted to return to Germany despite the offer of a homegrown player contract with FC Dallas.

The American has played 59 games for Schalke, scoring two goals. He has one goal in 11 appearances for the U.S.

  Comments  