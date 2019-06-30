African Cup stunner: Madagascar beats Nigeria to progress

Madagascar marked its first appearance at the African Cup of Nations with an upset victory over Nigeria to qualify for the last 16.

Madagascar stunned the three-time champion 2-0 in the final round of Group B games on Sunday. The victory meant Madagascar overtook Nigeria to win the group.

Nigeria had already qualified for the knockout stages but that won't prevent the match from ranking as one of the biggest surprises in African Cup history.

Lalaina Nomenjanahary took advantage of an error by defender Leon Balogun to put Madagascar ahead in the 13th minute in Alexandria. Carolus Andrea scored the second with a deflected free kick, sending the Madagascans into ecstasy.

Reserve players leaped over the advertising boards and coach Nicolas Dupuis sprinted from the dugout to join the celebrations on the field.