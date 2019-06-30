Lee, Kessinger lift Tri-City over Aberdeen 5-3

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- AJ Lee singled three times, scoring three runs as the Tri-City ValleyCats beat the Aberdeen IronBirds 5-3 on Sunday.

Grae Kessinger doubled and singled with two RBIs for Tri-City.

Aberdeen grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fifth after Alex Murphy hit a two-run double.

Tri-City answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Andres Santana hit an RBI single and Kessinger hit an RBI double en route to the one-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ValleyCats tacked on another run in the sixth when Lee scored on an error.

Hansel Paulino (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Aberdeen starter Ryan Conroy (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The IronBirds left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 14 baserunners in the loss.