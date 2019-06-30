Fabela’s single leads Mexico to 8-6 win over Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to an 8-6 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Sunday. The Diablos Rojos swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Fabela, part of a two-run inning, gave the Diablos Rojos a 7-6 lead before Juan Carlos Gamboa hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Grant Sides (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cesar Vargas (5-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Ramon Rios homered and singled for the Sultanes.