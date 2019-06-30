Tucker hits grand slam, leads Round Rock over Omaha

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 7-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday.

The grand slam by Tucker scored Derek Fisher, Joshua Rojas, and Drew Ferguson to give the Express a 4-1 lead.

Following the big inning, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run home run.

The Express later added a run in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, AJ Reed hit an RBI single, while Reed hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Omaha saw its comeback attempt come up short after Elier Hernandez hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and Jecksson Flores hit a two-run home run in the ninth to cut the Round Rock lead to 7-6.

Round Rock right-hander Brandon Bielak (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Arnaldo Hernandez (1-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and four hits over five innings.

E. Hernandez homered and singled for the Storm Chasers.

Round Rock improved to 4-2 against Omaha this season.