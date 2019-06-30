Mastrobuoni, Brujan lead Montgomery to 6-3 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Miles Mastrobuoni hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, and Vidal Brujan doubled twice and singled as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Jackson Generals 6-3 on Sunday.

The triple by Mastrobuoni came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Montgomery took the lead when Taylor Walls hit an RBI single.

The Biscuits later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Mastrobuoni scored on an error and Tristan Gray hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Montgomery southpaw Josh Fleming (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kevin McCanna (3-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Generals, Jamie Westbrook reached base three times.

Despite the loss, Jackson is 4-2 against Montgomery this season.