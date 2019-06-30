Hernandez’s homer leads Fresno to 7-4 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Yadiel Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 7-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday.

The home run by Hernandez scored Wilmer Difo and Matt Reynolds to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead.

After Fresno added three runs, the Chihuahuas cut into the deficit with four runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run by Matthew Batten and a solo home run by Aderlin Rodriguez.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the ninth when Jose Marmolejos hit an RBI single, scoring Reynolds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fresno starter J.J. Hoover (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dillon Overton (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.