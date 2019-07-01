Lott’s sac fly leads Johnson City to 2-1 win over Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Todd Lott hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, driving in Mateo Gil with the go-ahead run, as the Johnson City Cardinals defeated the Greeneville Reds 2-1 on Monday.

Gil scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Zach Jackson and then went to third on an error.

The single by Jackson scored Jhon Torres to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the first, Greeneville took the lead on a single by Allan Cerda that scored Tyler Callihan.

Johnson City right-hander Francisco Justo (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Manuel Abril (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up two runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings.