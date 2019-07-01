Gonzalez’s walk leads Kannapolis to 1-0 win over Rome

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Romy Gonzalez drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 1-0 win over the Rome Braves on Monday.

Ramon Beltre scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a ground out by Lenyn Sosa.

Lane Ramsey (3-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while William Woods (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Braden Shewmake doubled and singled for the Braves. Rome was blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Kannapolis staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.

Kannapolis improved to 6-3 against Rome this season.