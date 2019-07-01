Lance leads Connecticut to 2-1 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Carson Lance struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Connecticut Tigers over the Aberdeen IronBirds in a 2-1 win on Monday.

Lance (1-1) allowed one hit to get the win.

Connecticut got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Jake Holton advanced to second on a single by Eliezer Alfonzo, went to third on a single by Alfonzo, and then scored on a single by Cooper Johnson.

After Connecticut added a run in the fifth when Jack Kenley hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Eric De La Rosa, the IronBirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Andrew Fregia hit an RBI single, bringing home Maverick Handley.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kevin Magee (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out five in the New York-Penn League game.