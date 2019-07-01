Jones hits walk-off homer, Asheville beats Lexington 9-8

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Greg Jones hit a walk-off grand slam, as the Asheville Tourists beat the Lexington Legends 9-8 on Monday.

The Legends took an 8-5 lead in the top of the seventh when Jose Caraballo got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Chris Hudgins as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Colton Harlow (1-0) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out five to pick up the win. Daniel James (3-2) didn't record an out and allowed four runs in the South Atlantic League game.

Nathan Eaton doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Legends.