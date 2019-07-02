Hilliard hits grand slam, leads Albuquerque over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Sam Hilliard hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 9-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Isotopes.

The grand slam by Hilliard scored Todd Isaacs, Yonathan Daza, and Elliot Soto to give the Isotopes an 8-5 lead.

The Isotopes tacked on another run in the seventh when Roberto Ramos hit a solo home run.

Trent Fennell (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Pat Venditte (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Sacramento is 8-3 against Albuquerque this season.