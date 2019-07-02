Giants visit the Padres after Samardzija’s strong outing

San Francisco Giants (37-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-42, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (1-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Padres: Matt Strahm (3-6, 4.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Jeff Samardzija. Samardzija went eight innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against San Diego.

The Padres are 16-18 against NL West opponents. The San Diego offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .299.

The Giants are 21-24 in division games. San Francisco's team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the lineup with an OBP of .357. The Giants won the last meeting 13-2. Jeff Samardzija notched his fifth victory and Evan Longoria went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Logan Allen took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hosmer leads the Padres with 60 RBIs and is batting .299. Manny Machado has 14 hits and is batting .326 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 12 home runs and is batting .239. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).