Kellogg, Ademan lift Myrtle Beach over Carolina 1-0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Aramis Ademan doubled twice, and Ryan Kellogg allowed just two hits over five innings as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans topped the Carolina Mudcats 1-0 on Tuesday.

Kellogg (2-5) struck out two to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Tyler Durna advanced on singles by Wladimir Galindo and D.J. Wilson, and then scored on a single by Wilson.

Nelson Hernandez (8-6) went six innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out five in the Carolina League game.

The Mudcats were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Pelicans' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.