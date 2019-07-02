Bellozo, Macuare pitch Tri-City to 2-1 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Valente Bellozo threw five scoreless innings, and Angel Macuare was also effective on the mound, as the Tri-City ValleyCats shut down the Staten Island Yankees in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Bellozo (2-0) allowed two hits while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Tri-City started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Andres Santana advanced to second on a hit batsman, went to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a ground out by C.J. Stubbs.

After Tri-City added a run in the second when AJ Lee scored on a groundout, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jacob Sanford scored on a groundout.

Blakely Brown (1-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked one.