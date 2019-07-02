Torres, Gil lift Johnson City over Greeneville 10-5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Jhon Torres singled three times, driving home three runs as the Johnson City Cardinals beat the Greeneville Reds 10-5 on Tuesday.

Mateo Gil homered and singled with two RBIs for Johnson City.

Johnson City started the scoring in the first inning when Gil hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs in the second, the Reds cut into the deficit in the third inning when Cristian Olivo hit an RBI single, bringing home Allan Cerda.

Johnson City starter Julio Puello (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Graham Ashcraft (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up 10 runs and 10 hits over two innings.

Garrett Wolforth doubled and singled twice for the Reds.