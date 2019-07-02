Padron-Artilles leads Lowell to 1-0 win over Vermont

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Yusniel Padron-Artilles struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Lowell Spinners over the Vermont Lake Monsters in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Padron-Artilles (3-0) allowed two hits while walking one to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the second inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Antoni Flores advanced to third on a double by Alex Erro and then scored on a double by Erro.

Tyler Baum (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The Lake Monsters were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Spinners' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.