Dedelow’s triple leads Winston-Salem to 5-4 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 5-4 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday.

The triple by Dedelow scored Jameson Fisher and Zach Remillard to give the Dash a 2-1 lead.

The Dash later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Tyler Frost hit a solo home run, while Dedelow and Carlos Perez both drove in a run in the sixth.

Down East saw its comeback attempt come up short after Julio Pablo Martinez scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the Winston-Salem lead to 5-4.

Winston-Salem right-hander Zach Lewis (5-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter John King (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings.

Yohel Pozo homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Wood Ducks.