Henson, Mendez lift Pulaski over Elizabethton 10-5

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Spencer Henson homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Pulaski Yankees beat the Elizabethton Twins 10-5 on Tuesday.

Borinquen Mendez singled twice with two runs for Pulaski.

Elizabethton grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third after Spencer Steer hit a two-run home run.

Pulaski answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to take the lead for good. Ryder Green and Saul Torres both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

Reid Anderson (1-1) got the win in relief while Elizabethton starter Ryley Widell (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.