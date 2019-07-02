Gatewood’s double leads Biloxi to 4-3 win over Mobile

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jake Gatewood hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-3 win over the Mobile BayBears on Tuesday.

The double by Gatewood gave the Shuckers a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Biloxi. Earlier in the inning, Biloxi tied the game when Bruce Caldwell hit an RBI single.

In the top of the sixth, Mobile cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Bo Way.

Biloxi right-hander Dylan File (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luis Madero (4-5) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the BayBears, Way homered and doubled.

Biloxi improved to 6-2 against Mobile this season.