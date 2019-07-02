Tropeano, Cowart lead Salt Lake to 9-1 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Kaleb Cowart hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, and Nick Tropeano hurled six scoreless innings as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 9-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The double by Cowart, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Roberto Pena hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Bees later added five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Tropeano (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one hit.

Anthony Misiewicz (3-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked two.